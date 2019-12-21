Público
Tráfico Cortes Veintidós kilómetros cortados por nieve en las carreteras españolas 

Las grandes nevadas afectan a las provincias de Navarra, Salamanca y Granada además de importantes restricciones en las provincias de León y Asturias.

La carretera de acceso al Teide cortada por presencia de hielo en la calzada. . / Europa Press

Más de 22 kilómetros de las carreteras españolas se encuentran este sábado cortadas por nevadas, repartidos entre las provincias de Navarra, Salamanca y Granada, y otros 46 presentan restricciones para vehículos pesados, sobre todo en carreteras de Asturias y León.

Según el mapa de vialidad invernal de la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT), los peores cortes se registran en la NA-2011 de Navarra, intransitable en ambos sentidos entre el kilómetro 7 y el 20, y la A-4025, en Granada, que presenta el mismo estado desde su origen hasta el kilómetro 7.

En Asturias varias carreteras presentan nivel de servicio rojo, que impide la circulación de camiones, articulados y autobuses y exige el uso obligatorio de cadenas o neumáticos de invierno al resto de vehículos. Es así en la AS-213, entre los kilómetros 25 y 35 a su paso por Leitariegos, en la AS-227 entre el 39 y el 53 a su paso por el Puerto de Somiedo y en la AS-228 entre el 39 y el 49.

Las mismas condiciones presentan dos tramos de carreteras en la provincia de León: la LE-126 entre el kilómetro 63 y 67 a su paso por Fonde Da Cova y la LE-497 a partir del kilómetro 10, que toca Villablino. En esta misma zona se registran también incidencias con nivel amarillo en la CL-626, lo que impide el tránsito para vehículos pesados entre su inicio y el kilómetro

