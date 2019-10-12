Público
Noticias del día La transparencia ya no es una prioridad para el espacio del cambio, y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, domingo 13 de octubre de 2019

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este domingo 13 de octubre de 2019.

Los doce encausados durante el juicio en el Supremo contra el procés independentista. A la izquierda, arriba, el secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, quien dirigió la acusación popular.

La transparencia ya no es una prioridad para el espacio del cambio

La transparencia económica fue una de las señas de identidad de Podemos cuando nació. Sin embargo, el partido morado y las formaciones que derivaron del espacio del cambio han ido dando menos importancia a esto con el paso de los años y ahora casi no hay portales de transparencias o no están actualizadas las cuentas ni los sueldos de los dirigentes.

El granero del bipartidismo: 26 pequeñas provincias dan el 30% de los escaños

La suma de la población de estos territorios no alcanza el 20% del total del Estado, pero aportan 101 escaños a la Cámara Baja. PP y PSOE han tenido siempre el escaño garantizado en estas circunscripciones.

El Supremo condenará a la cúpula del 'procés' por sedición y malversación

La Sala de lo Penal descarta que Junqueras y los otros once procesados cometieran rebelión, porque no hubo suficiente violencia.

Quito, militarizada y bajo toque de queda

La capital de Ecuador padece el décimo día de paro. Se han registrado acciones violentas. Los indígenas se desmarcan del vandalismo, como el asalto y quema del edificio de la Contraloría General del Estado. Por esos hechos han sido detenidas 30 personas.

Obvia al Supremo y desoye al Gobierno: el juez Yusty mantiene vivas sus trabas para la exhumación de Franco

El titular del juzgado de lo Contencioso 3 de Madrid mantiene suspendido cautelarmente el informe de viabilidad técnica -previo a la licencia de obra- para desenterrar al dictador, a pesar de que el Alto Tribunal dejó claro que los acuerdos del Consejo de Ministros no requieren de este tipo de permisos. También recordó a Yusty que sólo compete al Alto Tribunal enjuiciar "la legalidad de los actos y disposiciones"del Gobierno.

