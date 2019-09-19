Público
Amazonas Más de 300 personas han sido asesinadas en la Amazonia para explotar sus recursos y deforestarla ilegamente en la última década

Human Rights Watch denuncia que sólo han sido juzgados catorce presuntos criminales pertenecientes a redes delictivas.

Un soldado camina por un tramo quemado del Amazonas en Rondônia. / RICARDO MORAES (REUTERS)

Más de 300 personas han sido asesinadas durante la última década en conflictos por el uso de la tierra y los recursos en el Amazonas, en muchos casos a manos de redes delictivas organizadas que se benefician de la deforestación ilegal, mostró el martes un reporte de Human Rights Watch.

De esos casos, solo 14 fueron juzgados, dijo la organización en el informe basado en 170 entrevistas. “Esto realmente muestra el nivel de impunidad”, dijo a Reuters César Muñoz, investigador principal de Human Rights Watch, al margen de un evento en Sao Paulo para discutir el informe. “Realmente hay un fracaso en la investigación y la rendición de cuentas”.

La oficina del presidente en Brasil no respondió a una solicitud de comentarios. El ministro de Medio Ambiente, Ricardo Salles, dijo en respuesta al informe que el gobierno ha combatido la criminalidad, incluso en la esfera ambiental. Señaló la movilización de tropas para combatir incendios ilegales y otros delitos ambientales en las últimas semanas.

Un 60% de la selva amazónica, considerada una barrera crucial contra el cambio climático, está en Brasil. Su destrucción se ha agravado este año, y el mayor número de incendios desde 2010 ha provocado una condena mundial a las políticas del presidente Jair Bolsonaro, quien aboga por abrir la Amazonia al desarrollo.

Human Rights Watch viajó a varios estados brasileños entre 2017 y el primer semestre de este año para realizar el informe, que mostró que casi la mitad de los asesinatos relacionados con la deforestación tuvieron lugar en el norteño estado de Pará.

Bolsonaro ha debilitado a al Instituto Brasileño del Medio Ambiente (IBAMA), redujo su presupuesto en un 25% y restringió la capacidad de los agentes de campo de incendiar los equipos de quienes cometen delitos ambientales.

