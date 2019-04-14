Detectan una bola de fuego sobrevolando el Mediterráneo a 40.000 km/hora

Los detectores que operan en el marco del proyecto SMART de la Universidad de Huelva han grabado el paso de una bola de fuego sobre el mar Mediterráneo a una velocidad de 40.000 kilómetros por hora.
Según ha informado este domingo el investigador principal del proyecto SMART, el profesor de la Onubense, José María Madiedo, a través de la red de observación Meteoroides.net, esta bola de fuego fue grabada a las 3.00 horas de la pasada madrugada.
El fenómeno se produjo como consecuencia de la entrada en la atmósfera terrestre de una roca procedente de un asteroide a una velocidad de unos 40.000 kilómetros por hora.
La bola de fuego se inició a una altura de unos 85 kilómetros frente a las costas de Marruecos, desde donde continuó en dirección noreste para finalizar una altitud de unos 31 kilómetros sobre el mar.
Debido a su gran luminosidad, la bola de fuego ha podido ser vista desde más de 500 kilómetros de distancia.
Este evento ha sido registrado por los detectores del proyecto SMART (Universidad de Huelva) que operan en el marco de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (SWEMN) desde los observatorios astronómicos de Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), Sevilla y Huelva.
