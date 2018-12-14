Público
NASA El aterrizador InSight de la NASA deja huella en la superficie de Marte

La NASA ha identificado la ubicación exacta en Marte del aterrizador InSight, su escudo térmico y su paracaídas vistos por HiRISE, una potente cámara a bordo del orbitador Mars Reconnaissance OrbitER, en una serie de imágenes tomada el 6 y el 11 de diciembre.

La nave espacial InSight de la NASA, su escudo térmico y su paracaídas fotografiados el 6 y 11 de diciembre por la cámara HiRISE a bordo del Orbitador de Reconocimiento de Marte de la NASA | NASA/JPL-Caltech/Universidad de Arizona

El aterrizador InSight, su escudo térmico y su paracaídas fueron vistos por HiRISE (que significa Experimento Científico de Imágenes de Alta Resolución) en una serie de imágenes la semana pasada, el 6 de diciembre, y nuevamente el martes 11 de diciembre, informa la NASA.

El módulo de aterrizaje, el escudo térmico y los paracaídas están separados por varios cientos de metros entre sí en Elysium Planitia, la llanura de lava seleccionada como el lugar de aterrizaje de InSight.

En imágenes publicadas por la agencia espacial estadounidense, las tres nuevas características en el paisaje marciano aparecen verde azulado. Ese no es su color real: la luz reflejada en sus superficies hace que el color se sature. El suelo alrededor del módulo de aterrizaje parece oscuro, ya que ha sido alterado por los retrocohetes durante el descenso del aterrizador.

Esta no es la primera vez que HiRISE ha fotografiado un módulo de aterrizaje en Marte. La nave espacial Phoenix fue localizada por la cámara a bordo del MRO en 2008 descendiendo con su paracaidas a la superficie de Marte. Aunque el equipo de HiRISE en la Universidad de Arizona también intentó tomar una imagen de InSight durante el aterrizaje, el MRO se encontraba en un ángulo mucho menos oportuno y no pudo tomar una buena fotografía.

