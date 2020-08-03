madrid
El flamenco se reproduce a un ritmo histórico en el delta del Ebro, donde este año han nacido 3.260 polluelos, lo que supone una productividad por pareja de 0,74 crías, la mayor desde su reintroducción en 1992.
Según ha informado este lunes la Generalitat, a finales de mayo se contabilizaron 4.303 parejas de flamencos en una única colonia ubicada en las salinas de la Trinitat de la Punta de la Banya que, dos meses más tarde, ha crecido gracias al nacimiento de 3.260 polluelos, lo que supone una productividad de 0,74 crías por pareja.
El delta del Ebro es el único lugar de Catalunya donde se reproduce el flamenco
El contaje se llevó a cabo en dos vuelos fotográficos en dron, gracias a la colaboración de la unidad RPAS del Cuerpo de Agentes Rurales. El anillado de las aves, que hasta 2020 ha permitido el marcaje individual de 4.370 ejemplares y su seguimiento a través de 14 países, requiere la participación de unas 250 personas, entre personal técnico y voluntario, por lo que este año tuvo que ser suspendido debido a la crisis sanitaria ocasionada por la covid-19.
El delta del Ebro es el único lugar de Catalunya donde se reproduce el flamenco y uno de los pocos lugares del Mediterráneo donde lo hace de forma constante, por lo que forma parte de la Mediterranean and West African Greater Flamingo Network.
