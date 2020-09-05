Estás leyendo: Detectan una bola de fuego sobrevolando el sur de España a 97.000 km/hora

Público
Público

Sistema Solar Detectan una bola de fuego sobrevolando el sur de España a 97.000 km/hora

Según ha informado el investigador principal del proyecto SMART, José María Madiedo, la bola de fuego ha sido grabada a las 02:35 horas de la madrugada de ayer 3 de septiembre.

En la imagen, un bólido, o "bola de fuego" es avistado en pleno vuelo registrado desde las Hoces de Valdeteja (León) el 4 de enero de 2004 / EFE
En la imagen, un bólido, o "bola de fuego" es avistado en pleno vuelo registrado desde las Hoces de Valdeteja (León) el 4 de enero de 2004 / EFE

Huelva

Actualizado:

efe

Los detectores del proyecto SMART, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), desde los observatorios astronómicos de Sevilla, de Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo) y Sevilla y Sevilla han registrado el paso de una bola de fuego sobre el sur de España a 97.000 kilómetros por hora.

Según ha informado el investigador principal del proyecto SMART, José María Madiedo, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), la bola de fuego ha sido grabada a las 02:35 horas de la madrugada de ayer 3 de septiembre.

El fenómeno se ha producido al entrar en la atmósfera terrestre una roca procedente de un asteroide a una velocidad de unos 97.000 kilómetros por hora.

El choque con la atmósfera a esta enorme velocidad hizo que la roca se volviese incandescente, generándose así una bola de fuego que se inició a una altitud de unos 80 kilómetros sobre el Golfo de Cádiz.

Desde allí avanzó en dirección noreste, extinguiéndose a unos 44 kilómetros de altitud sobre la desembocadura del río Guadiana, en la frontera entre España y Portugal.

Los detectores del proyecto SMART operan en el marco de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (SWEMN), que tiene como objetivo monitorizar continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público