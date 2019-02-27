Los Reyes de España, Felipe VI y Letizia, presidirán este jueves junto al presidente del Perú, Martín Vizcarra, y la primera dama peruana, Maribel Díaz, la apertura de ARCOmadrid, que este año ha vuelto a la polémica con la figura gigante del 'ninot' del monarca, obra de Santiago Sierra y Eugenio Merino.
La escultura de 'Ninot' está hecha de cera y alcanza una altura de cuatro metros y medio, lo que le hace sobresalir del stand de la galería Prometeo, albergada en el pabellón 9 de Ifema. Pese a que aún se desconoce el recorrido de los monarcas, la figura es visible desde distintos lugares del pabellón.
Cuatro metros y medio de 'ninot'
El codirector de la feria, Carlos Urroz, ha adelantado que el recorrido que realizarán los Reyes durante su visita se va a centrar en los contenidos de Perú. "Creo que la Casa Real está acostumbrada a tener todo tipo de comentarios", ha señalado en referencia a un hipotético encuentro entre el monarca y la escultura.
Durante su recorrido, los monarcas también podría cruzarse con la obra 'Nuestros reyes favoritos', en la galería finlandesa Forsblom, en la que aparece el Rey Felipe VI acompañado de nombres de "otros reyes" como el Rey Melchor, el Rey Gaspar, el Rey Baltasar, el Rey León, Martin Luther King o Burger King, entre otros.
Ya en la anterior edición los Reyes evitaron la polémica en su visita inaugural a ARCO al no pasar por el stand de Helga de Alvear, que albergó hasta su retirada la pieza 'Presos políticos' de Santiago Sierra. En aquella ocasión, se cumplió con el guion previsto, ya que se trataba de un recorrido cerrado antes de la polémica, algo que previsiblemente ocurrirá de nuevo este jueves.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
