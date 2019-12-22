El hotel del artista británico Banksy en la ciudad palestina de Belén acoge estas navidades un singular nacimiento, en el que José, María y el niño Jesús tienen de telón de fondo el imponente muro israelí con un impacto de proyectil con forma de estrella.

La obra tiene por título La cicatriz de Belén, en lugar de la estrella" (un juego de palabras en inglés, que cambia "scar", cicatriz, por "star", estrella), explica el director del hotel, Wisam Salsa, sobre el significado del agujero que ha dejado un impacto en el muro.

Provocador, como la decoración de cada rincón de este establecimiento, The Walled Off Hotel (El hotel enclaustrado) que presume de tener las "peores vistas del mundo", hacia el muro israelí de ocho metros, este particular portal de Belén ha sido inaugurado antes de la celebración de la Nochebuena.

De hecho, el máximo representante de la Iglesia Católica en la región, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, deberá cruzar este martes 24 de diciembre una de las puertas de la imponente barrera que Israel levantó en 2003. Sólo así podrá realizar su tradicional peregrinaje desde Jerusalén hasta la Basílica de la Natividad, que protege la gruta donde, según la tradición cristiana, nació Jesús.

"Banksy intenta de nuevo (con este pesebre) plantear la cuestión del muro que cerca la ciudad y por el que la población, otro año más, celebra la Navidad sin libertad", señala Salsa.

Colindante al hormigón gris, el artista británico creó este hotel en 2017, hoy convertido en un destino turístico de la localidad, con un museo y obras de arte que reflejan las consecuencias de la ocupación israelí en Palestina.