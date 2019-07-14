Público
C.Tangana C. Tangana actúa en Ceuta por 88.000 euros y toca apenas 50 minutos

El Gobierno de Ceuta ha asegurado hoy que no abonará la factura por el concierto hasta ver las condiciones del contrato.

C.Tangana en una imagen publicada en su cuenta de Instagram.

El Gobierno de Ceuta ha asegurado hoy que no abonará la factura por su concierto al rapero C. Tangana hasta ver las condiciones del contrato tras las críticas surgidas a raíz de su última actuación en la ciudad.

El rapero Antón Álvarez (Madrid, 1990) actuó en la noche del viernes 12 de julio en las Murallas Reales de Ceuta y su actuación ha sido criticada tanto por la duración del concierto -50 minutos- como por el montante final –88.000 euros– de la operación. 

La ciudad autónoma ha salido al paso en un comunicado de las críticas surgidas desde los partidos de la oposición -Caballas y Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía (MDyC)- así como por las reacciones que ha habido tanto en las redes sociales como en la prensa.

El Gobierno ceutí, a través de la Consejería de Cultura, ha emitido un comunicado donde deja claro que "aún no ha abonado el coste de la contratación del rapero", que comenzó su carrera en 2006 bajo el pseudónimo de Crema.

Comunicado de la Concejalía de Cultura

El madrileño, que logró un doble disco de platino con su hit Mala Mujer (2017), fue contratado por un importe de 88.300 euros –un 6% de ellos correspondientes a impuestos–. El acuerdo incluye tanto el caché del artista como el montaje del espectáculo, los equipos de sonido y luces, el seguro de suspensión por condiciones meteorológicas adversas, pasajes, hotel y catering, entre otros conceptos.

Según la nota, de esa cantidad total se descontarían 28.600 euros correspondientes al importe de la venta de las entradas que, de acuerdo a las condiciones que establecen la contratación, correrían a riesgo del adjudicatario.
El Gobierno ceutí ha dejado claro que va a revisar el expediente de contratación antes de efectuar el abono de la actividad para analizar que el adjudicatario haya cumplido con todas las obligaciones contractuales del expediente.

Los partidos Caballas y MDyC, principalmente, criticaban en sus redes sociales el importe que había que abonar al artista y el tiempo que había durado el concierto, de "escasamente 50 minutos". Además, también criticaban que no hubiese querido atender a los medios de comunicación a su llegada a Ceuta, donde no hizo ningún tipo de declaraciones.

