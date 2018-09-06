Público
'Campeones', de Javier Fesser, candidata a representar a España en los próximos Oscar

Se ha impuesto a las otras dos preseleccionadas: 'Handia', de Jon Garaño y Aitor Arregi, y 'Todos lo saben', de Asghar Farhadi.

'Campeones', película dirigida por Javier Fesser

La película Campeones, dirigida por Javier Fesser, ha sido elegida por la Academia de Cine para representar a España en la próxima edición de los premios Oscar, la número 91, en la categoría de mejor filme de habla no inglesa.

El actor Daniel Grao ha sido el encargado de anunciar el título en un acto celebrado esta mañana en la sede de la Academia de Cine, acompañado por el presidente de la institución, Mariano Barroso, y una notaria.

Campeones, la cinta española más taquillera del año, se ha impuesto a las otras dos preseleccionadas: Handia, de Jon Garaño y Aitor Arregi, y Todos lo saben, de Asghar Farhadi.

