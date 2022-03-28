'CODA' se lleva el Oscar a la Mejor Película 

Los ganadores de la 94 edición de los Óscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:



'CODA'.



MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:



Jane Campion, por 'El poder del perro'.



MEJOR ACTRIZ:



Jessica Chastain, por 'Los ojos de Tammy Faye'.



MEJOR ACTOR:



Will Smith, por 'El método Williams'.



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:



Ariana DeBose, por 'West Side Story'.



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:



Troy Kotsur, por 'CODA'.



MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:



'Encanto', de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.



MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:



Kenneth Branagh, por 'Belfast'.



MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:



Siân Heder, por 'CODA'.



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:



'Drive my Car' (Japón).



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:



'No time to Die' de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por 'Sin tiempo para morir'.



MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:



Hans Zimmer, por 'Dune'.



MEJOR MONTAJE



Joe Walker, por 'Dune'.



MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:



Greig Fraser, por 'Dune'.



MEJOR SONIDO:



'Dune'.



MEJOR VESTUARIO:



Jenny Beavan, por 'Cruella'.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:



'El limpiaparabrisas', de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sanchez.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:



'The Long Goodbye', de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.



MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:



'Summer of soul', de Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.



MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:



'The queen of basketball'.



MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:



'Los ojos de Tammy Faye'.



MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:



'Dune'.



MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:



'Dune'.