'CODA' se lleva el Oscar a la Mejor Película 

La película CODA ganó el Óscar a la mejor película de la 94 edición de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood, que se celebró esta noche en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. La película sobre una familia sordomuda hace el pleno en la gala de la 94 edición de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood, al llevarse las tres estatuillas a las que aspiraba. Además de mejor película, se ha llevado el premio al mejor guion adaptado y al actor de reparto.
Los ganadores de la 94 edición de los Óscar:
MEJOR PELÍCULA:
'CODA'.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
Jane Campion, por 'El poder del perro'.
MEJOR ACTRIZ:
Jessica Chastain, por 'Los ojos de Tammy Faye'.
MEJOR ACTOR:
Will Smith, por 'El método Williams'.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Ariana DeBose, por 'West Side Story'.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Troy Kotsur, por 'CODA'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:
'Encanto', de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:
Kenneth Branagh, por 'Belfast'.
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:
Siân Heder, por 'CODA'.
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:
'Drive my Car' (Japón).
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
'No time to Die' de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por 'Sin tiempo para morir'.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:
Hans Zimmer, por 'Dune'.
MEJOR MONTAJE
Joe Walker, por 'Dune'.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:
Greig Fraser, por 'Dune'.
MEJOR SONIDO:
'Dune'.
MEJOR VESTUARIO:
Jenny Beavan, por 'Cruella'.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:
'El limpiaparabrisas', de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sanchez.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:
'The Long Goodbye', de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
'Summer of soul', de Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:
'The queen of basketball'.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:
'Los ojos de Tammy Faye'.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN:
'Dune'.
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:
'Dune'.
