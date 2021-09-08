Estás leyendo: Concha Velasco anuncia su retirada del teatro

Concha Velasco anuncia su retirada del teatro

A petición de sus hijos, la actriz de 81 años, dejará el teatro tras finalizar la gira de 'La habitación de María' que termina en febrero de 2022. 

08/09/2021 Concha Velasco
La actriz Concha Velasco durante la presentación de la obra 'La habitación de María' en el Teatro Goya, en Barcelona. Kike Rincón / Europa Press

valladolid

La actriz vallisoletana Concha Velasco anunció sobre las tablas del Teatro Calderón de Valladolid, su ciudad natal, su retirada de los escenarios por petición de sus hijos, según ha reconocido.

Velasco, que en noviembre cumplirá 82 años, se dirigió al público al acabar la representación de La habitación de María para agradecer los aplausos "tan cariñosos" de sus paisanos y anunciar que era "la última representación" que iba a hacer en el teatro de su ciudad. 

"Mis hijos me han pedido que deje de hacer teatro, sobre todo que deje de hacer giras", apuntó la actriz y cantante, según podía observarse en un vídeo recogido por RTVE

Las palabras de Concha Velasco fueron interrumpidas por nuevos aplausos del público, a los siguieron varios piropos y ¡vivas! a la Chica ye ye, en alusión al título de uno de sus éxitos musicales. 

Tras ello, Velasco volvió a dirigirse a los espectadores para transmitirles sus buenos deseos para el futuro. "Que sean ustedes muy felices y hasta siempre", concluyó la actriz ante una nueva ovación. 

La obra La habitación de María estará girando hasta febrero de 2022, por lo que la artista podrá despedirse de todo su público en estos meses. 

Ya en 2018 la actriz aprovechó su visita a Valladolid con otra obra de teatro para anunciar una retirada que, si bien generó mucho eco, no llegó a materializarse.

Hace apenas unos meses, la también presentadora de televisión admitió tener problemas económicos, unas declaraciones que generaron gran polémica. 

Aunque Concha Velasco se baje del escenario "seguirá haciendo pequeñas intervenciones en series y películas o apariciones puntuales en televisión", según ha confirmado Manuel Martínez, su hijo y representante 

