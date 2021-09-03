Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Cuáles son tus personajes favoritos de 'La casa de papel'?

Encuesta: ¿Cuáles son tus personajes favoritos de 'La casa de papel'?

Un nutrido grupo de singulares atracadores, un equipo de policías a cuál más especial y unos rehenes de lujo... Llega la última temporada de la serie que ha revolucionado la ficción española.

Llega la quinta temporada de la serie que ha revolucionado la ficción española. /NETFLIX

El profesor, Tokio, Berlín o Lisboa; la inspectora Murillo, Ángel, Suárez o Alicia Sierra; Alison Parker, Mónica Gaztambide o Arturo Román... Elige tus personajes preferidos de La Casa de Papel, serie que estrena en Netflix su quinta temporada.

