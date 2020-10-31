Estás leyendo: Fallece a los 76 años el escritor y periodista Javier Reverte

Fallece a los 76 años el escritor y periodista Javier Reverte

Reverte tuvo una prolongada carrera en el mundo del periodismo y fue autor de la llamada 'Trilogía de Centroamérica', uno de sus proyectos más aclamados.

Imagen de archivo de Javier Martínez Reverte.
Imagen de archivo de Javier Martínez Reverte. — EFE

El escritor y periodista Javier Martínez Reverte, que firmaba sus obras con su segundo apellido, ha fallecido hoy en Madrid a los 76 años, han informado a Efe fuentes de la familia.

Javier Martínez Reverte, nacido en Madrid en 1944, estaba especializado en libros de viajes y es hermano del también escritor Jorge Martínez Reverte. Nacido en el Madrid de la posguerra, tras una vida dedicada al periodismo, se lanzó a la literatura. Cultivó en especial la narrativa de viajes, pero también firmó reconocidas novelas, ensayos y varios libros de poemas.

Reverte, que firmaba sus obras como Javier Reverte, estudió filosofía y periodismo, profesión que ejerció durante casi 30 años, trabajando como corresponsal de prensa en Londres, París y Lisboa y como enviado especial en numerosos países. También trabajó como articulista, cronista político, entrevistador, editorialista, redactor-jefe de mesa, reportero del programa En Portada de TVE.

El autor hoy fallecido hizo prácticas de periodismo en la Agencia Efe 1966 y 1967 y, posteriormente, trabajó en el diario Pueblo y fue corresponsal en Londres y parís. El penúltimo día (1981) fue su primera novela.

Ha publicado, entre otras obras, Trilogía de Centroamérica, El sueño de África, Suite italiana, La aventura de viajar, El tiempo de los héroes o Vagabundo en África.

