madrid
El escritor y periodista Javier Martínez Reverte, que firmaba sus obras con su segundo apellido, ha fallecido hoy en Madrid a los 76 años, han informado a Efe fuentes de la familia.
Javier Martínez Reverte, nacido en Madrid en 1944, estaba especializado en libros de viajes y es hermano del también escritor Jorge Martínez Reverte. Nacido en el Madrid de la posguerra, tras una vida dedicada al periodismo, se lanzó a la literatura. Cultivó en especial la narrativa de viajes, pero también firmó reconocidas novelas, ensayos y varios libros de poemas.
Reverte, que firmaba sus obras como Javier Reverte, estudió filosofía y periodismo, profesión que ejerció durante casi 30 años, trabajando como corresponsal de prensa en Londres, París y Lisboa y como enviado especial en numerosos países. También trabajó como articulista, cronista político, entrevistador, editorialista, redactor-jefe de mesa, reportero del programa En Portada de TVE.
El autor hoy fallecido hizo prácticas de periodismo en la Agencia Efe 1966 y 1967 y, posteriormente, trabajó en el diario Pueblo y fue corresponsal en Londres y parís. El penúltimo día (1981) fue su primera novela.
Ha publicado, entre otras obras, Trilogía de Centroamérica, El sueño de África, Suite italiana, La aventura de viajar, El tiempo de los héroes o Vagabundo en África.
