Muere a los 80 años Peter 'Ginger' Baker, batería de Cream

El influyente batería Peter 'Ginger' Baker, cofundador de la banda Cream junto a Eric Clapton, ha fallecido a los 80 años de edad, según informó este domingo su hija Nettie. El legendario artista, reconocido tanto por su talento innovador como por su difícil carácter, también militó en los grupos de Blind Faith, Hawkwind y colaboró con el músico nigeriano Fela Kuti durante su larga y controvertida carrera.

La familia ya informó el pasado 25 septiembre de que Baker había sido hospitalizado en estado grave y que "estaba luchando", pero su hija confirmó este domingo en un comunicado que "ha fallecido en paz". Peter 'Ginger', apodado así por su llamativa cabellera pelirroja, comenzó a darse a conocer en la escena musical de Londres de los años sesenta en clubs de la capital británica, tocando con grupos de jazz como Terry Lightfoot y Acker Bilk.

No obstante, su peculiar estilo con la batería, demasiado agresivo en ocasiones para la sutilidad del jazz convencional, le llevó a experimentar con el blues y el rock, géneros que le unieron para la posteridad con el bajista Jack Bruce y Eric Clapton.

Los tres formaron Cream en 1966 y añadieron también un toque psicodélico a la banda, creando un sonido único en temas clásicos como Strange Brew, Sunshine of Your Love, Badge y I Feel Free. El trío llegó a vender más de 35 millones de copias y se les concedió el primer disco de platino de la historia por el doble álbum Wheels of Fire.

Cream se separó en 1968, entre otros motivos, por la mala relación que mantenían Peter y Jack, quienes llegaron incluso a las manos en alguna de sus legendarias y volcánicas actuaciones en directo. A pesar de su fuerte temperamento, Clapton volvió a contar con Baker para formar en 1968 el grupo Blind Faith, en el que también entró Steve Winwood y Rick Grech.



El cuarteto solo duró un año más y tras publicar un álbum de gran éxito de crítica y comercial, titulado Blind Faith, Baker fundó Air Force, una superbanda de diez miembros con la que dio rienda suelta a su interés por el jazz y los ritmos africanos.

Ese nuevo estilo le llevó en 1971 en la capital de Nigeria, Lagos, donde instaló un estudio de grabación para trabajar junto al cantautor Fela Kuti en la creación de dos discos. En el libro Hellraiser: The Autobiography Of The World's Greatest Drummer, Baker habla sin tapujos de su adicción al alcohol y las drogas, entre las que se incluían cocaína y heroína.

Asimismo, el documental Beware Of Mr. Baker (Cuidado con el Señor Baker), muestra la personalidad violenta del mítico batería, con momentos en los que se pelea con el director de la cinta, Jay Bulger, al tiempo que documenta la difícil relación que tuvo con sus cuatro esposas y sus tres hijos.

Baker ingresó en 1993 en el Salón de la Fama del Rock&Roll como miembro de Cream, el nombre adoptado por la banda para reflejar el virtuosismo de Ginger y Clapton: La crème de la crème.