Muere Jesús Mariñas a los 79 años

El periodista ingresó en un hospital de Madrid el pasado 31 de marzo.

Jesús Mariñas, el inventor de la crónica rosa en España, ha fallecido este martes a los 79 años tras pasar más de un mes ingresado en el hospital a causa de un cáncer de vejiga terminal. El pasado 31 de marzo el conocido colaborador de televisión fue hospitalizado el Ramón y Cajal de Madrid por complicaciones en la enfermedad.

(Habrá ampliación)

