Muere Rob Garrison, Tommy en 'Karate Kid'

Su debut en la gran pantalla se produjo a finales de la década de los 70, si bien el personaje que le hará pasar a la posteridad es el de aquel estudiante de kárate en la escuela Cobra Kai.

Rob Garrison, en 'Karate Kid'.

Se dio a conocer por su papel de Tommy en las películas de Karate Kid, un personaje que ya forma parte de la historia del cine. Rob Garrison, aquel joven rubio que anhelaba aprender artes marciales moría este viernes a los 59 años de edad, tal y como ha informado el medio TMZ

Garrison llevaba ingresado desde hace un mes aquejado de problemas renales y hepáticos en el hospital de Pensilvania. Su hermano Patrick ha querido recordar a Rob con unas declaraciones paraTMZ "Era un amante de la diversión, le gustaba la gente y disfrutaba la vida. Le gustaba hacer reír a las personas".

Su debut en la gran pantalla se produjo a finales de la década de los 70, si bien el personaje que le hará pasar a la posteridad es el de Tommy, un estudiante de kárate en la escuela Cobra Kai. Desde entonces, sus apariciones catódicas fueron languideciendo, pese a que tuvo pequeños papeles en célebres series como MacGyver, Colombo y la sitcom Entrenador.

