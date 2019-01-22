La cinta Madre, de Rodrigo Sorogoyen, es una de las nominadas al Oscar a Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción en la próxima edición de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood, que ha dado a conocer a todos los nominados este martes.
Los premios de la Academia de Hollywood se celebrarán el 24 de febrero. La gala, por primera vez desde 1989, prescindirá del rol específico de maestro de ceremonias.
Madre comienza con una playa absolutamente desierta en la que sólo se escuchan las olas y el sonido del viento. Después, una madre y su hija llegan a casa y comienzan a hablar de temas livianos hasta que suena el teléfono. La cinta, que se llevó el Goya a Mejor Cortometraje en 2018, ha recibido en torno a 60 premios en festivales nacionales e internacionales.
Los rivales de Sorogoyen ─que es además el favorito para los Goya de este año con las 13 nominaciones de El reino─ serán: Detainment, de Vincent Lambe y Darren Mahon; Fauve, de Jeremy Comte y María Gracia Turgeon; Marguerite, de Marianne Farley y Marie-Héléne Panisset; y Skin, de Guy Nattiv y Jaime Ray Newman.
Por el contrario, el documental El silencio de otros, de Almudena Carracedo y Robert Bahar, que también había sido preseleccionado, no ha resultado finalmente nominado en este último corte para el camino a los Oscar.
Tampoco tuvo suerte previamente la película Campeones, de Javier Fesser, que ya se había quedado fuera de la carrera para obtener la ansiada estatuilla a Mejor Película de Habla no Inglesa.
