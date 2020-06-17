Pablo Alborán ha compartido este miércoles un mensaje de lo más personal en un vídeo en el que confirma públicamente ante todos sus seguidores su homosexualidad.

"Todos nos sentimos extraños, nos replanteamos la vida y el trabajo, lo que nos hace felices y lo que no. Me gustaría contaros algo muy personal. Siempre he luchado en contra de toda expresión que vaya en contra de cualquier libertad", dice el español.

Y entonces añade: "Hoy quiero que mi grito se haga un poco más fuerte y tenga más valor y peso. Estoy aquí para contaros que soy homosexual. Que no pasa nada, que la vida sigue igual. Yo necesito ser un poquito más feliz de lo que ya era".

En este vídeo, publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, con más de cinco millones de seguidores, Pablo apunta que "mucha gente lo supone, lo sabe o simplemente le da igual", al tiempo que subraya que en su casa y en su familia ha sentido "siempre la libertad de poder amar" a quien ha querido, de dedicarse a lo que ha querido.

"Me he sentido arropado y acompañado a la hora de cumplir cada uno de mis sueños. En mi trabajo, entre mis amigos, en mi compañía de discos jamás me sentí discriminado, odiado o sentí que decepcionaba a alguien por ser yo", prosigue, apostillando: "Desgraciadamente, hay mucha gente que no lo vive así. Y por eso, sin miedo, también espero que este mensaje le haga el camino más fácil a alguien".