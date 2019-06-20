Los Planetas, la conocida banda granadina que estos está celebrando el vigésimo aniversario de su disco Una semana en el motor de un autobús y preparan un trabajo con el Niño de Elche. En una entrevista con eldiario.es se han descolgado con una declaraciones llamativas. Su guitarrista, Florent, afima en dicha entrevista que "Vamos ya hacia un punto que igualdad para todo... y me parece un extremismo".
Florent y Jota, el cantante, no se callan nada: advierten de que "empiezan a surgir fascismos como setas, por todas partes, y merece una reflexión. Reflexionamos sobre eso: ultranacionalismos, sentimientos religiosos..."; denuncian la "explotación" y "abusos laborales" que se dan en algunos de los grandes festivales.
Respecto al tema de la igualdad, cuando les preguntan sobre el papel de la mujer en el mundo de la música, Jota y Florent reconocen que "hay menos chicas que se han dedicado a la música. Supongo que por el tipo de cultura del que venimos". Pero no creen que el mundo de la música haya discriminación: "La verdadera igualdad es cuando escuchas a un artista y te da igual si es hombre o mujer". Pero luego añade Florent: "Pero también llega un punto en el que en las barras [estadísticas] va a haber el mismo número de tías que de tíos, en todo. Vamos ya hacia un punto que igualdad para todo... y me parece un extremismo".
Y es que ellos afirman que se muestran partidarios de cualquier tipo de reivindicación, aunque también defienden que se debe huir de los "extremismos".
