La Sección Segunda de la Comisión de Propiedad Intelectual (CPI) del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte —la lamada 'Comisión Sinde'— tramitó 152 procedimientos de salvaguarda en el entorno digital en 2018, cuatro veces más que en todo 2017, los cuales derivaron en el bloqueo judicial de 25 webs y 54 dominios con contenidos no autorizados.
Así lo detalla el balance remitido por este órgano, que desde su creación por la Ley 2/2011 de Economía Sostenible ha logrado el cierre de más de 100 páginas 'pirata'.
El Ministerio de Cultura y Deportes se felicita especialmente por la reducción en tiempos de tramitación de las solicitudes de salvaguarda de derechos de propiedad intelectual, tiempos que suelen dedicarse, sobre todo, a la identificación del titular de sitos web presuntamente vulneradores y a plazos de instrucción. Aún así, la nueva y polémica reforma de la ley acelerará aún más los procedimientos al restringir al mínimo la garantía judicial, que en algunos casos desaparece del todo.
Esta mayor celeridad permitió iniciar 152 procedimientos en 2018 de las 618 solicitudes totales, solo 53 de ellas presentadas durante el pasado año, lo que equivale a un 70% más con respecto a 2017.
De todos esos procedimientos, 12 fueron objeto de solicitud de autorización judicial para ejecutar el bloqueo del dominio web infractor, y se lograron nueve autorizaciones judiciales para dicho bloqueo que afectaron finalmente a más de 25 páginas web infractoras.
A este dato se suman las 22 resoluciones judiciales dictadas por la Audiencia Nacional autorizando el bloqueo, en territorio español, de 54 nombres de dominio objeto de actuaciones de la Sección Segunda de la CPI.
Por otra parte, en 60 casos (un 40%) los responsables de sitios infractores retiraron los contenidos voluntariamente al ser objeto de investigación.
En 2018 el ministerio de Cultura y Deporte impuso asimismo la primera sanción económica a una página web, ‘x-caleta’, por infringir la Ley de Propiedad Intelectual (TRLPI), con el consiguiente pago de una multa de 375.000 euros y el cierre por un año del sitio infractor.
