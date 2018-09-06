Público
Público

Rañadoiro El 'eccehomo' a la asturiana: una vecina de Tineo pinta tres tallas del siglo XV

Una mujer del pequeño pueblo de Rañadoiro, con permiso del párroco, se llevó a su casa las tres figuras y las pintó a su manera. Una es la Virgen con el Niño y Santa Ana; otra de San Pedro; y la tercera una Virgen con el Niño Jesús.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una figura de la Virgen con el Niño y Santa Ana, antes y después de la polémica restauración.

Una figura de la Virgen con el Niño y Santa Ana, antes y después de la polémica restauración.

Una vecina del pequeño pueblo de Rañadoiro, en el concejo asturiano de Tineo, ha pintado "a lo eccehomo" tres tallas de madera de los siglos XV y XVI que se encuentran en la ermita del lugar.

Se trata de tres figuras, una de la Virgen con el Niño y Santa Ana, otra de San Pedro, y otra de la Virgen con el Niño Jesús, éstas dos últimas policromadas, según han adelantado medios locales.

Las tres tallas de madera, anteriormente de lo más sobrias, se encuentran ahora pintadas con vivos colores, desde el "verde lechuga" al fucsia o el azul añil.

La vecina decidió, con permiso del párroco, arreglar las figuras sin tener ningún estudio en restauración. "Yo no soy profesional, simplemente las figuras estaban horrorosas y las quise pintar para ponerlas mejor", ha explicado la mujer, una de los 16 vecinos de Rañadoiro.

La talla de San Pedro, antes y después de la restauración.

La talla de San Pedro, antes y después de la restauración.

La mujer pidió permiso al párroco, Arturo García, y se llevó las figuras a su casa para pintarlas con la mejor de las intenciones pero sin ningún criterio profesional.  Luis Saro, el experto que restauró esas figuras hace quince años tilda el resultado de "aberración". Pero lo peor de todo es que no es la primera vez que sucede algo similar. En 2003 ya se encontró con una capa de pintura que alguien había puesto. En esa ocasión, se pudo arreglar el destrozo. Esta vez, se desconoce si tendrán la misma suerte.

Preguntadas por la polémica restauración, fuentes del Arzobispado de Oviedo consultadas por Efe se han remitido al párroco de la ermita, que estos días se encuentra en el Santuario de Covadonga, en el otro extremo de Asturias, para la celebración de la novena de la Santina.

La Virgen con el Niño Jesús, tras la restauración.

La Virgen con el Niño Jesús, tras la restauración.

Otras aberraciones

Ésta no la primera restauración fallida de piezas antiguas de gran valor por manos inexpertas. Una de las más célebres fue la realizada por una octogenaria llamada Celia en un fresco de un eccehomo en Borja (Zaragoza), en 2012.

Posteriormente se han producido otras polémicas restauraciones como la de una imagen del altar mayor de la parroquia de San Sebastián de Reinosa (Cantabria) o la de una talla de San Jorge del siglo XVI, en la iglesia de San Miguel de Estella (Navarra).

Etiquetas