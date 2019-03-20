Los Sorolla litigan con Cultura para vender en el extranjero un lienzo del maestro

El cuadro de la discordia se llama Fin de jornada y se puede ver estos días en la National Gallery de Londres. Según ha informado El País, se trata de un lienzo que cuenta con casi 119 años y que desde que el maestro valenciano lo pintó ha convivido con los descendientes del pintor. Pues bien, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia (TSJM) de Madrid decidirá en un corto periodo de tiempo cuál será su futuro ante la petición en 2018 por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid de declararlo Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC).
La intención de los dueños, según recoge El País, era la de vender el cuadro en el extranjero por unos cinco millones de euros. Una cantidad que ningún comprador español está dispuesto a desembolsar. La decisión se ha topado con el Ministerio de Cultura, que no ha dudado en oponerse a su venta internacional alegando que estamos ante "una obra de particular importancia para el patrimonio histórico español".
La Junta de Calificación, Valoración y Exportación de Bienes del Patrimonio Histórico Español ha denegado la autorización para exportar el cuadro, una decisión que la familia Sorolla ha recurrido ante la sala de lo contencioso-administrativo del TSJM. El Ministerio de Cultura, entre sus alegaciones, quiso subrayar el valor capital de la pintura: "Es una de las mejores pinturas realizadas por el artista durante su estancia en Jávea en el verano de 1900, periodo de especial relevancia dentro de su producción, ya que marca el inicio de su etapa más brillante".
Entre los motivos que han puesto sobre la mesa los Sorolla para reclamar su derecho a exportar la obra, encontramos los siguientes: “Vulneración de la propiedad privada”, “vulneración de la libre circulación de mercancías en la Unión” y el hecho de que Cultura haya permitido en años precedentes la salida de "cuadros más importantes", pidiendo que en este caso se actúe con "la misma generosidad" que la familia Sorolla tuvo a la hora de ceder al Estado los fondos y el edificio que configuran el Museo Sorolla.
