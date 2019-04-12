Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker será el título de la nueva cinta de la saga galáctica, que se estrenará las próximas navidades y cuyo primer avance (teaser) fue desvelado este viernes en la convención Star Wars Celebration, que se celebra estos días en Chicago (EE.UU.).

Dirigida por J.J. Abrams, esta nueva producción pondrá fin a la saga de películas sobre la familia Skywalker, y deja en incógnita el futuro del universo fílmico ideado por George Lucas, que se ha convertido en un auténtico fenómeno cultural.

En las imágenes aparece Rey blandiendo su espada láser antes de estar acompañada por el resto de protagonistas, junto a impactantes escenas de luchas y persecuciones espaciales. "Esta es una aventura en la que todo el grupo está reunido. Son maravillosos juntos", avanzó Abrams ante miles de fans expectantes por recibir detalles de la nueva película, lanzados con cuenta gotas después de más de dos años de rodaje en secreto.

El realizador de esta entrega, que ya estuvo al frente de Episode VII: El despertar de la fuerza (2015) situó los eventos de la nueva trama "un tiempo después de los acontecimientos" narrados en Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi (2017), en la que Abrams participó como productor.

El episodio noveno contará en el reparto con los actores Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren / Ben Solo), el guatemalteco Óscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) y la keniana-mexicana Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata). Carrie Fisher (Princesa Leia), que falleció en 2016 a los 60 años, también aparecerá de forma póstuma en la última película de Star Wars por medio del metraje rodado para Episode VII: El despertar de la fuerza que no llegó a ser utilizado. "No había forma de sustituir a Fisher. Ella era maravillosa, la amábamos," declaró Abrams. "La tenemos actuando en el filme, sin computación gráfica, -explicó en un pequeño homenaje a la actriz-, así que trabajamos una última vez con ella".

Actualmente, explicó Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker está en postproducción para añadir los efectos especiales. No obstante, los seguidores de la saga pueden disfrutar desde hoy del primer avance en imágenes completo y del póster oficial de la película que cierra una saga iniciada en 1977 y que se ha convertido en un absoluto fenómeno cultural internacional.