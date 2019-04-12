El Festival Paellas Universitarias abre sus puertas pese a la suspensión anunciada por el Ayuntamiento de València

El Festival Paellas Universitarias de València ha abierto sus puertas para diez horas ininterrumpidas de fiesta a pesar de que el Ayuntamiento anunció este jueves la suspensión del evento por no cumplir los requisitos. Los organizadores han asegurado que han cumplido todos los requerimientos legales y esperan que acudan a la cita unas 25.000 personas.
En la zona, varias patrullas de la Policía Local regulan el tráfico pero por el momento no hay actividad restrictiva alguna por parte de los agentes para que no se pueda acceder al enorme recinto vallado que se ha situado este año en la pedanía de La Punta, cercana a la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias.
La denuncia presentada el martes por la asociación vecinal de La Punta, que pedía la suspensión cautelar de esta fiesta, ha sido archivada y el juzgado de guardia ha considerado que no procedía acordar la paralización solicitada, según fuentes judiciales.
En un comunicado, los organizadores señalan que la apertura de puertas, prevista para las diez de esta mañana, "pretende garantizar la seguridad y evitar problemas mayores de orden público, como los que se podrían producir botellones incontrolados en el entorno de La Punta o en otras zonas de la ciudad como los campus universitarios". "El evento cumple escrupulosamente con lo que exige la ley para una actividad de estas características", insiste la organización.
Asimismo, señala que se cuenta con la firma de una "declaración responsable con un certificado OCA (Organismo de Certificación Administrativa), organismo habilitado por la Administración para la inspección y la emisión de certificación de los establecimientos públicos, actividades o recreativas y espectáculos públicos, como el que representa el Festival de Paellas Universitarias 2019".
La proximidad del Festival a las vías férreas y a la huerta protegida, así como la ausencia de un estudio de contaminación acústica, son algunas de las razones que han llevado al Ayuntamiento a no autorizar el acto, que el año pasado tuvo lugar en el cercano municipio de Moncada.
