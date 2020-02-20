Estás leyendo: La última cabalgada de Franco

La última cabalgada de Franco

La exposición 'Fantasma '77. Iconoclasia española' explora la imagen monumental del dictador a partir de las estatuas ecuestres que se erigieron en distintas ciudades españolas. 

El dictador decapitado
El dictador decapitado a lomos de su caballo.

madrid

Las nueve estatuas ecuestres de Franco son la historia de una imagen truncada en 1977, cuando se promulgó la Ley de Amnistía, aún vigente. El modelo de las esculturas quedaba amnistiado. Desde aquel entonces esos caballos de bronce han tomado parte en una singular carrera de obstáculos. «Fantasma ’77» explora la imagen monumental de Franco después de la muerte del modelo y la forma en que el Estado ha bregado con ella. Si no podemos pedir cuentas al dictador, ¿cabe pedírselas a sus imágenes? ¿No se encabritarán?

Fotografia: José Aleixandre, 1983.
Fotografia: Manuel Molines, 1983.
Batalla campal a los pies de un pedestal franquista en València.- JOSÉ ALEIXANDRE
