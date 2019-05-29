Miembros de la directiva de la Sociedad Deportiva Huesca y jugadores de la actual plantilla permanecen desde primera hora de este miércoles en la comisaría de Policía de Huesca para declarar en relación con la investigación de la red que presuntamente amañó de partidos de Primera y Segunda División.
Estas declaraciones se enmarcan en la Operación Oikos llevada a cabo por los agentes de la Unidad de Delincuencia Especializada y Violenta (UDEV) de la Policía Nacional, que se ha saldado de momento con diez detenidos.
Dirigida por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Huesca, en esta operación han sido detenidos cinco futbolistas, como el exjugador del Real Madrid Raúl Bravo; Borja Fernández, del Real Valladolid Club de Fútbol; Samuel Saiz, jugador del Getafe; Carlos Aranda, exjugador de varios equipos de Primera División, e Íñigo López, del Deportivo de La Coruña; también han sido arrestados Agustín Lasaosa, presidente de la Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, y Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza, jefe de los servicios médicos del mismo club.
Entre los directivos que están citados a comparecer esta mañana en la comisaría de Huesca se encuentran José Antonio Martín Petón, consejero del club y presidente de la Fundación Alcoraz; el director general del club, Josete Ortas, y el exentrenador Leo Franco.
Además, desde primera hora se encuentran en la comisaría los dos capitanes del equipo, Gonzalo Melero y Juanjo Camacho, además del jugador Álex Gallar, mientras que Carlos Akapo también ha sido citado pero no ha comparecido al estar de baja por lesión.
En las dependencias policiales están también los abogados de los dos detenidos en Huesca: los del presidente de la Sociedad Deportiva Huesca, Agustín Lasaosa, y del jefe de los servicios médicos del club, Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza.
Ambos comparecerán este jueves ante el Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 que lleva a cabo las investigaciones, al igual que cuatro jugadores detenidos en distintas provincias presuntamente implicados en esta red de amaños de partidos.
