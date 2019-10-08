El museo del Real Madrid estará en Arabia Saudí en las fechas en las que se celebrará la Supercopa de España, del 8 al 12 de enero. Esta exposición itinerante del club, bajo el nombre de Real Madrid World of Football, estará en Riad el próximo mes de enero. Sin embargo, desde el club aseguran que esta coincidencia de fechas se trata de una mera casualidad, según recoge El Mundo.
Precisamente, la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) estudia que la Supercopa se dispute en Arabia Saudí pese a la oposición que han manifestado deportistas e incluso el propio Gobierno español. La excapitana de la selección española de fútbol femenino, Verónica Boquete, ha explicado en una entrevista a Público que "jugar la Supercopa en un país como Arabia Saudí es premiar al agresor". "Si se confirma, creo que es un ejemplo más de la falta de valores o de la crisis moral que tiene la sociedad en la que estamos viviendo actualmente. Porque representa la victoria del dinero y del negocio por encima del deporte, por encima de cualquier otra cosa.", denuncia Boquete.
Por su parte, El Ejecutivo ha expuesto que su posible celebración en ese país no le gusta porque "no respeta los derechos de las mujeres", pero que la última palabra es de la RFEF, presidida por Luis Rubiales. Desde Exteriores se advierte a los turistas sobre los graves riesgos de viajar a Arabia Saudí: “En el caso de un ataque con misiles se recomienda ponerse a cubierto lo más alejado posible de paredes y ventanas; estar atento a los medios de comunicación y las redes sociales (particularmente los de la Embajada de España en Riad) y seguir las instrucciones de las autoridades locales”.
Desde Podemos denuncian que esta localización supone "blanquear a cambio de dinero violaciones de derechos humanos", en un país, recuerdan, en el que "las mujeres no pueden conducir coches y han entrado, de manera muy restringida, a un estadio de fútbol hace tan solo unos meses".
