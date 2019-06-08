Público
España y Portugal analizan posible candidatura conjunta para el Mundial 2030

"Tras mantener diversas reuniones durante las últimas semanas, las federaciones de fútbol de España y de Portugal confirman que comenzarán un profundo proceso de análisis sobre la posibilidad de presentar una candidatura conjunta para organizar la Copa del Mundo de 2030", anuncia la española.

El capitán del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, durante un partido de la selección española.- REUTERS

Las federaciones de fútbol de España y Portugal anunciaron este sábado el comienzo de "un profundo proceso de análisis sobre la posibilidad de presentar una candidatura conjunta para organizar la Copa del Mundo de 2030", según indica la española en un comunicado.

"Tras mantener diversas reuniones durante las últimas semanas, las federaciones de fútbol de España y de Portugal confirman que comenzarán un profundo proceso de análisis sobre la posibilidad de presentar una candidatura conjunta para organizar la Copa del Mundo de 2030", anuncia la española.

"Ambas federaciones", añade la nota, "quieren aprovechar la oportunidad para comunicar que los gobiernos de ambos países están convenientemente informados sobre el proceso, ya que serán una parte fundamental para su desarrollo".

España organizó el Mundial'82, mientras que Portugal todavía no ha sido sede del máximo torneo masculino de selecciones.

