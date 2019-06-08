Bachelet critica la propuesta de Ley de Amnistía de Daniel Ortega en Nicaragua

La alta comisionada de la ONU para los Derechos Humanos, Michelle Bachelet, pidió hoy al Gobierno de Nicaragua que de marcha atrás en su intención de que se apruebe una Ley de Amnistía, que beneficiaría a posibles responsables de violaciones de los derechos humanos en las protestas contra el gobierno.
"Más de 300 personas resultaron muertas, 2.000 heridas, cientos de personas que se opusieron al gobierno han sido encarceladas y más de 700 han sido procesadas", resumió la responsable en una declaración emitida por su oficina en Ginebra.
El organismo de derechos humanos hizo un seguimiento de la represión de las protestas que empezaron en abril de 2018 y entre los abusos que identificó figuran "el uso desproporcionado de la fuerza por parte de la policía, que en algunos casos resultó en ejecuciones extrajudiciales, desapariciones forzadas, torturas y violencia sexual".
Asimismo, determinó que se produjeron "detenciones arbitrarias o ilegales generalizadas ocasionalmente cometidas por elementos armados progubernamentales", con el consentimiento de las autoridades.
El Gobierno de Daniel Ortega envió este viernes el proyecto de Ley de Amnistía a la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento) y en él propone que las autoridades no inicien investigaciones por delitos cometidos en el marco de la crisis, que cierren las causas administrativas y penales, y se abstengan de ejecutar sentencias.
Bachelet se pronunció en contra de esta propuesta, señalando que "el Gobierno tiene el deber de garantizar la rendición de cuentas y la justicia para las víctimas".
Según la información que maneja su oficina, solo se ha dictado una sentencia contra un elemento armado progubernamental y no se ha abierto ninguna investigación a miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad en relación con los informes de violaciones de derechos humanos.
"Las amnistías por graves violaciones de derechos humanos están prohibidas por el derecho internacional. Éstas generan impunidad, lo que puede llevar a más violaciones", recalcó la alta comisionada. La Oficina de Bachelet indicó que pese a sus solicitudes el gobierno no le transmitió con anticipación el texto del proyecto de ley, de cuyo contenido se informó por canales no formales, precisó una portavoz de su oficina.
