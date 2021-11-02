Estás leyendo: La Federación Intenacional de Balonmano elimina los biquinis cortos de la vestimenta de las jugadoras

Público
Público

La Federación Intenacional de Balonmano elimina los biquinis cortos de la vestimenta de las jugadoras 

El pasado verano la selección noruega de balonmano playa femenino desafió las normas que obligaban a los equipos a usar un sexista biquini durante los partidos del campeonato de Europa. Aquella decisión creó mucho revuelo. 

Selección noruega de balonmano
La selección noruega de balonmano playa con las mallas cortas que quería llevar en lugar de las bragas-biquini. Archivo / Federación noruega de balonmano.

madrid

Actualizado:

El pasado verano la selección noruega de balonmano playa femenino desafió las normas que obligaban a los equipos a usar un sexista biquini durante los partidos del campeonato de Europa y optó por vestir un pantalón corto y un top.

Aquella decisión creo mucho revuelo. Las jugadoras de selección de Noruega fueron multadas con 1.500 euros por negarse a disputar sus partidos con los diminutos biquinis obligatorios, algo que las jugadoras consideraban sexista e incómodo. Los ministros de deporte de Dinamarca, Islandia, Finlandia, Suecia y Noruega secundaron a las deportistas –tras la sanción al equipo Noruego– mediante un escrito que enviaron a la Federación Internacional para ejercer presión sobre el cambio en la reglamentación.

Ahora, tres meses después de la polémica, la Federación Internacional de Balonmano (IHF, por sus siglas en inglés) ha cedido a las presiones y ha decidido cambiar la normativa que estipula cómo deben vestir las jugadoras: ya no están obligadas a hacerlo en biquinis con talla ajustada, tal como se establecía hasta ahora.

De hecho, antes de la modificación, la norma número 4 decía lo siguiente: "Las mujeres deben usar un biquini donde la parte superior debe ser un sostén deportivo ajustado con aberturas en los brazos. La parte inferior no debe tener más de diez centímetros en los lados".

La modificación de la IFH entrará en vigor el próximo 1 de enero de 2022. "El uniforme del equipo femenino consiste en una camiseta sin mangas ajustada al cuerpo, pantalones cortos ajustados y accesorios permitidos", reza ahora el nuevo reglamento, lo que convierte la elección de vestimenta en algo opcional.

Etiquetas

selección público