La Fiscalía pide que se reabra la investigación por el trasplante de hígado de Abidal

La Fiscalía ha pedido que el Juzgado de Instrucción 28 de Barcelona reabra el denominado caso Abidal, por presuntas irregularidades administrativas en la donación de un hígado al exjugador del FC Barcelona.
En un comunicado, la Fiscalía ha detallado que el 20 de julio presentó el escrito para "esclarecer las diferencias halladas hasta la fecha en la distinta documentación" de la causa y y tratar de determinar con exactitud la identidad del donante.
El juzgado abrió una investigación hace un año por un presunto delito de tráfico ilegal de órganos en esta donación tras una conversación recogida en el marco de la causa abierta contra el ex presidente del Barça Sandro Rosell. En ella, un empleado del club afirmaba que el hígado se había comprado ilegalmente.
Entonces, el juzgado recibió una inhibición por parte de la Audiencia Nacional en relación al caso y sus investigaciones "no permitieron definir ni ilícito penal ni el supuesto autor o autores", por lo que se archivó, aunque ahora Fiscalía solicita reabrirlo.
El trasplante de Abidal se realizó en 2012 por la vía pública en el Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, aunque la recuperación se llevó a cabo en las instalaciones privadas del hospital, en el BarnaClinic.
Hace unos días, la Organización Nacional de Trasplantes (ONT) concluyó que el trasplante realizado a Abidal "se realizó conforme a la ley". Y del mismo modo anunció que, si se reabría el caso, se personará como acusación particular.
