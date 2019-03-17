Con 60.739 espectadores en las gradas, el Wanda Metropolitano logró este domingo el récord de asistencia a un partido de fútbol femenino en España.
El Atlético de Madrid, que recibió al Barcelona en un encuentro correspondiente a la 24ª jornada de la Liga Iberdrola, difundió a través de sus redes sociales la cifra récord en un partido de fútbol femenino en España: 60.739 aficionados.
La anterior plusmarca era de 48.121 aficionados y databa del pasado mes de enero en San Mamés, en el encuentro que enfrentó al Athletic Club con el Atlético de Madrid en los cuartos de final de la Copa de la Reina.
Con la cifra registrada este domingo en Madrid se establece un nuevo récord europeo en un partido entre dos clubes al superar los 50.212 espectadores de la final de la Liga de Campeones femenina de 2012, entre el Olympique de Lyon y el Fráncfort.
Quienes este domingo esperaban la claudicación del Barcelona se toparon de bruces con una reivindicación en azul y grana, y es que las pupilas de Lluís Cortés, entrenador del Barcelona, vencieron en el Wanda Metropolitano una lucha cuerpo a cuerpo con el otro coloso del fútbol femenino español, el Atlético de Madrid.
"El fútbol gana con ellas" expuso, no en vano, en las vallas publicitarias del recinto Iberdrola, el principal patrocinador de una competición que ganó emoción con la victoria barcelonista. Se quedó el equipo catalán tres puntos por detrás del líder, igualmente derrotado en la primera vuelta en Barcelona.
