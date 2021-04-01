La Generalitat Valenciana propone una multa de 2.700 euros para Marcelo y su familia por saltarse el cierre perimetral

valència
La Conselleria de Justicia de la Generalitat Valenciana ha notificado al jugador brasileño del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira y a su familia una propuesta de sanción de 2.700 euros por haberse saltado el cierre perimetral de la Comunitat Valenciana e incumplir la obligatoriedad de llevar mascarilla.
El futbolista subió el pasado fin de semana una foto a su cuenta de Instagram en la que se le veía con su familia en el paseo marítimo de la playa de La Malvarrosa de Valencia sin mascarilla, a pesar de que en estos momentos no se puede entrar ni salir de la Comunitat sin causa justificada debido a la pandemia.
Según han informado a EFE desde la Conselleria de Justicia, se ha propuesto una sanción de 600 euros para cada uno de los miembros de la familia (cuatro en total) por saltarse el cierre perimetral autonómico.
Además, se plantea una sanción de 100 euros para tres de los miembros por no llevar mascarilla, ya que uno de los hijos del jugador no estaría obligado a llevarla por edad. La notificación de la propuesta de sanción ha sido remitida este mismo jueves por la Conselleria.
