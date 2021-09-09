El gesto de los futbolistas ingleses contra el racismo provoca abucheos en la grada polaca

madrid
Está a punto de comenzar el partido clasificatorio del Mundial de Catar 2022 entre la selección inglesa y la polaca. Antes de que el silbato marque el inicio del juego, varios futbolistas de 'The Three Lions' se arrodillan en señal de protesta contra el racismo. Entonces, la grada polaca empieza a abuchear y silbar a los jugadores por el gesto.
Debe aparecer el capitán de la selección polaca y delantero del Múnich, Robert Lewandowski, para apaciguar a los aficionados desde el campo. Lewandowski se señala la manga de la camiseta donde aparece impresa en un parche la palabra 'respect', que es el eslogan de la UEFA y aparece en todas las equipaciones de las selecciones europeas.
Desde hace varios años el Gobierno polaco está aprobando varias leyes que retroceden la lucha por la igualdad, sobre todo la del colectivo LGTBI, favoreciendo así que este comportamiento se normalice. Desde las "zonas libres de ideología LGTB" hasta prohibir hablar en el colegio sobre la identidades y sexualidad. Además, también ha propuesto una ley por la que los judíos no podrán reclamar sus propiedades perdidas durante el nazismo.
Finalmente, el ambiente se relajó cuando empezó el juego donde los ingleses adelantaron en el marcador a los polacos, pero el empate a uno llegó en el minuto 90 con un gol de Damian Szymanski gracias a una asistencia de Lewandowski.
