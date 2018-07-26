Público
Hacienda reclama 11 millones a James

La Agencia Tributaria considera que el jugador colombiano no tributó correctamente en 2014, año en el que fichó por el Real Madrid, al declarar sus ingresos como no residente en España.

James Rodríguez celebra el segundo gol de la selección colombiana. EFE/Javier Rojas

James Rodríguez, actualmente jugador del Bayern de Múnich, se suma a la lista de futbolistas que tienen cuentas pendientes con Hacienda. El diario El Mundo informa de que la Agencia Tributaria acusa a James de un fraude fiscal de 6,5 millones y le reclama un total de 11,65 millones, incluyendo la sanción y los intereses. 

Hacienda considera que el jugador colombiano no tributó correctamente en 2014, año en el que fichó por el Real Madrid, al declarar sus ingresos como no residente en España. El problema es que la Agencia Tributaria cree que ese año de 2014 James desarrolló la mayor parte de su actividad económica en España y que debería haber tributado como residente en el país.

Según la versión de Hacienda, el futbolista colombiano tiene que declarar los tres millones de euros del sueldo que percibió del Mónaco en 2014 en España, lo que obligaría a pagar el 46% de IRPF, lo que supone el pago de 1.350.000 euros. Pero el grueso de la reclamación se refiere a los derechos de imagen, que el jugador vendió en 2014 a su agente Jorge Mendes —el mismo de Cristiano Ronaldo, Mourinho, Marcelo, todos con problemas con el fisco— por 12 millones. Al tributar como no residente en España, James pagó una pequeña cantidad por esa venta, pero Hacienda ahora le reclama 4,9 millones por esos derechos de imagen.

En el caso de James. Hacienda no aprecia un delito fiscal, sino que simplemente cree que el jugador no tributó correctamente. Tras la investigación de la Unidad de Delitos de Hacienda, el Fisco ha decidido tramitar este asunto por la vía administrativa.

