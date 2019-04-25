Público
Fórmula 1 ​El histórico piloto de Fórmula 1 Helmut Marko: "Ese esfuerzo es demasiado para las mujeres"

​El asesor de la escudería Red Bull siembra la polémica asegurando que la Fórmula 1 no es apta para las mujeres por ser demasiado dura. "Supone un gran reto físico y quizás es demasiado difícil y agotador para las mujeres", asegura el expiloto.

Helmut Marko expiloto de F1 y asesor de la escudería Red Bull | Reuters

El asesor de la escudería Red Bull, Helmut Marko, considera que el físico de las mujeres está en desventaja con el de los hombres por lo que ve difícil que puedan competir en este tipo de competiciones. "La brutalidad forma parte de esa pelea y no sé si eso está en la naturaleza de las mujeres", ha asegurado el expiloto.

En una entrevista para el medio austriaco Kleine Zeitun, el expiloto de Fórmula 1 y ganador en las 24 horas de Le Mans explicó que el físico de las mujeres no está preparado para que puedan competir en Fórmula 1. Marko expone que se necesita una gran fuerza física para pilotar un monoplaza y que, en su opinión, “ese esfuerzo es demasiado para las mujeres”.

En su argumento el piloto ha expresado que prefiere un modelo parecido al del tenis, dividido en dos categorías por sexos, ya que "no vemos a Serena Wiliams luchando contra Novak Djokovic".

Según el histórico piloto, durante la competición "experimentas fuerzas de 4G. Esto supone un gran reto físico y quizá es demasiado difícil y agotador para las mujeres". Sin embargo, las declaraciones de Marko llegan a las puertas de las Women Series que comenzará el próximo 3 de mayo en Hockenheim en Alemania.

