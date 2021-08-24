Los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio son los más globales de la historia

Un año después de lo previsto, la llama del movimiento paralímpico iluminará el cielo de Tokio durante trece días (24 agosto-5 septiembre) para celebrar unos Juegos muy especiales que cuentan con un estricto protocolo de seguridad y que tendrán el mayor impacto global de su historia llegando a todos los rincones del mundo, incluidos por primera vez 49 países del África Subsahariana, señala EFE.

En 1964 compitieron en nueve deportes 378 atletas con discapacidad procedentes de 21 países. Ahora, para estos Juegos, hay confirmada la presencia de 4.400 deportistas (2.318 hombres, 1.782 mujeres y 300 plazas mixtas) con discapacidad física, intelectual, visual o parálisis cerebral llegados de 160 países.



Sin embargo, hay países que no podrán competir como Rusia, Corea del Norte o Afganistán. Debido a la sanción de dos años del Tribunal Arbitral del Deporte, los deportistas rusos no podrán competir bajo su bandera, sino bajo el acrónimo RCP. Tampoco irán a Tokio los norcoreanos alegando motivos sanitarios. La última baja ha sido la de Afganistán, puesto que la crisis política no les permite viajar con seguridad a Japón.

Sin embargo, recoge Europa Press, la bandera de Afganistán saldrá junto a la del resto de países durante el desfile de la Ceremonia de Inauguración de los Juegos Paralímpicos de Tokio "como muestra de solidaridad" con este país por su actual situación que le ha impedido enviar a sus deportistas, los taewkondistas afganos Zakia Khudadadi y Hossain Rasouli, a la cita. El abanderado será un representante de ACNUR.