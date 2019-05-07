Nadal, sobre la brecha salarial: "¿Por qué ganan más en la moda las mujeres que los hombres?"

El tenista español Rafa Nadal vuelve a hablar sobre brecha salarial en el deporte. Tras ser preguntado este martes en una rueda de prensa por la diferencia de los premios económicos en los circuitos masculino y femenino, el balear preguntó: "¿Por qué las mujeres ganan más que los hombres en el tema de la moda? No lo sé y tampoco hablamos todo el día de diferencia salarial".

Esta postura ya la había manifestado anteriormente. "Es una comparación que ni siquiera debería hacerse. Las modelos ganan más que sus colegas pero nadie dice nada", aseguraba en junio del año pasado.

"Tengo una madre y una hermana y son lo que más quiero en el mundo"

Este martes, el tenista subrayó que lo ideal es que las ganancias sean mayores o menores por los méritos de cada uno y no por ser de uno u otro sexo. "Qué más quiero yo que el hombre y la mujer sean exactamente iguales y tengamos los mismos derechos. Tengo una madre y una hermana y son lo que más quiero en el mundo. En algunas cosas ganarán más las mujeres y en otros los hombres pero se tiene que ganar más o menos no por ser mejor, no por ser hombre o ser mujer. Sino por los méritos y por lo que generas", explicaba en la rueda de prensa.

Preguntado por qué no había llegado la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres en deportes al margen del tenis dijo: "No sé en que se basa la desigualdad en el fútbol, el baloncesto o el modelaje. "¿Por qué las mujeres ganan más que los hombres en el tema de la moda? A veces hacemos preguntas capciosas en los que se busca polémica".

Visible molesto por este tema, afirmó que se tergiversan sus palabras y que "diga lo que diga, interesa un titular". "Contesto correctamente y coherentemente y a veces se tergiversa", afirmó.