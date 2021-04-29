MADRID
Los sobres, las balas, las amenazas, la confusión, el clima distópico, azuzado por la insensibilidad y la xenofobia de la ultraderecha, a la que el PP –y Ciudadanos– blanquean día a día, se ha adueñado de nuevo de la campaña electoral en Madrid. Pese a todo, Díaz Ayuso se va acercando a revalidar su mandato apoyándose en Vox, ya que los últimos sondeos le dan hasta 59 escaños.
-
El CIS sigue haciendo preguntas sobre el 4M pese a que ya no se pueden publicar encuestas
El CIS sigue haciendo encuestas sobre las elecciones autonómicas de Madrid pese a que desde este miércoles los sondeos no pueden publicarse en ningún medio de comunicación, tal y como establece la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (Loreg). La norma prohíbe la difusión o reproducción de encuestas en los cinco días anteriores a cualquier votación. Sin embargo, según informa El Confidencial este jueves, la institución presidida por José Félix Tezanos sigue haciendo preguntas, por lo menos hasta este miércoles, por intención de voto y valoración de los candidatos que se presentan el 4M.
Lo hace gracias a la excepción que se contempla en el artículo 69.8, que hace referencia a que los organismos dependientes de la Administración (como el CIS) pueden realizar encuestas en periodo electoral sobre intención de voto. La diferencia está en que estas encuestas no se pueden publicar en medios sino que deberán ponerse en conocimiento de los partidos políticos que así lo deseen si estos lo solicitan y en un plazo máximo de 48 horas desde la solicitud.
