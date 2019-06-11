Público
El 23% de las mujeres trabaja a tiempo parcial en España, casi cuatro veces más que los hombres

Estos son los datos reflejados en un informe del Instituto de Estudios Económicos (IEE), que vuelve a poner de manifiesto que esta modalidad de empleo afecta principalmente a mujeres, no sólo en España, sino en toda la Unión Europea.

Una mujer trabaja en una cafetería. CAIB/Archivo

El 23,6% de las mujeres trabajaba a tiempo parcial en España en el año 2018, porcentaje casi cuatro veces superior al de los varones (6,4%), según un informe del Instituto de Estudios Económicos (IEE) que vuelve a poner de manifiesto que esta modalidad de empleo afecta principalmente a mujeres, no sólo en España, sino en toda la Unión Europea.

Así, a partir de datos de Eurostat, el informe del IEE revela que el país con mayor tasa de parcialidad femenina entre los 20 y los 64 años es Países Bajos, donde casi tres de cada cuatro mujeres (73,8%) trabajaba a tiempo parcial en 2018, frente a uno de cada cuatro varones (23%).

Le siguen Austria, Alemania y Bélgica, con tasas de empleo femenino a tiempo parcial de entre el 40% y el 47%, y Reino Unido, Italia, Suecia, Luxemburgo y Dinamarca, con porcentajes de entre el 31% y el 35%. En todos los casos, las tasas masculinas están a años luz de las femeninas.

España se sitúa siete puntos por debajo del promedio europeo (23,6%), 50 puntos por debajo de la tasa más alta, la de Países Bajos, y 21 puntos por encima de Bulgaria, el país con menor número de mujeres trabajando a tiempo parcial (2%) y el único que puede presumir de presentar tasas similares en ambos sexos (1,6% en el caso de los hombres).

Además de España, por debajo del promedio europeo y con tasas de parcialidad femenina superiores al 20%, se encuentran Francia (28,7%), Irlanda (28,5%) y Malta (21,7%).

Por su parte, Finlandia, Estonia, Chipre, Eslovenia, Grecua, República Checa y Portugal presentan tasas de empleo femenino a tiempo parcial de entre el 10% y el 19%.

Por debajo de los dos dígitos, con porcentajes inferiores al 10%, aparecen Letonia, Polonia, Lituania, Eslovaquia, Croacia, Rumanía, Hungría y la mencionada Bulgaria, que cierra la tabla con una tasa del 2%.

En estos países, las diferencias por sexos se estrechan, aunque el empleo a tiempo parcial sigue siendo superior entre las mujeres. La media europea en parcialidad masculina es del 8%.

