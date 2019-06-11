Público
La Mesa del Congreso manda a Vox al 'gallinero', por detrás de ERC

El órgano adopta finalmente un acuerdo para repartir los escaños del hemiciclo con el apoyo de PSOE y Unidas Podemos, la abstención del PP y el voto en contra de Cs. Los de Casado y los de Rivera compartirán el lado derecho de la Cámara.

Vista general del hemiciclo durante la sesión constitutiva del Congreso de la XIII Legislatura. EFE/Javier Lizón

Los diputados de Vox se sentarán en los escaños del denominado "gallinero" del hemiciclo. La Mesa del Congreso de los Diputados ha procedido con el reparto de los asientos de la Cámara, ante la falta de acuerdo de los grupos, que en un principio esperaban hacer el reparto cuando se conocieran algunos detalles de la investidura del presidente del Gobierno.

Justo delante de Vox se sentarán los diputados de ERC. El acuerdo de la Mesa ha salido adelante gracias a los votos del PSOE y de Unidas Podemos, que suman mayoría en el órgano. Los miembros del PP se han abstenido y los de Ciudadanos han votado en contra.

