Abengoa urge a la Junta de Andalucía a que confirme su apoyo financiero al tercer rescate de la compañía

MADRIDActualizado:
Abengoa dijo el viernes que ha ampliado hasta el 17 de noviembre la fecha del plazo para que el gobierno andaluz dé luz verde al apoyo financiero a la reestructuración de la empresa de ingeniería y energías verdes.
"(La extensión se ha tomado) con el objetivo de dar un periodo de tiempo adicional para que la Junta de Andalucía pueda aportar el compromiso de apoyo financiero antes referido, única condición que no depende del grupo y que está aún pendiente a día de hoy", dijo el grupo, que ya había ampliado este plazo hasta el 12 de noviembre.
La empresa dijo que este retraso "perjudica de manera significativa" la continuidad de los negocios, al ver "limitadas sus posibilidades para acceder a nueva contratación y para cumplir con sus obligaciones corrientes, con lo que la demora en el cierre debe llegar a su fin".
El pasado 6 de agosto, el grupo español anunció una compleja operación de salvamento en la que habían participado organismos estatales, bancos acreedores, inversores y proveedores.
La nueva crisis de Abengoa se ha desencadenado en el contexto de la pandemia de coronavirus, que ha reducido sus ingresos al mermar los proyectos de sus clientes y complicar las cadenas de suministro, sumándose todo ello a los problemas derivados de inversiones poco rentables y una elevada deuda.
