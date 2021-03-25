Aena invertirá 550 millones en un plan para reducir las emisiones de carbono

madridActualizado:
El consejo de administración del gestor aeroportuario español Aena ha aprobado su Plan de Acción Climática para los próximos 10 años, con el cual planea alcanzar la neutralidad de carbono en 2026 y reducir para 2030 las emisiones por pasajero en un 94%.
El plan, que supone unas inversiones cercanas a los 550 millones de euros en el periodo 2021-2030, será sometido a la aprobación de los accionistas de Aena en la junta general que se celebrará los próximos 27 y 28 de abril, según dijo el jueves en un comunicado.
El objetivo del operador aeroportuario español es sentar las bases para las cero emisiones netas de carbono en 2040, fomentando la descarbonización de otros agentes del sector y colaborando con proveedores, arrendatarios, agentes de transporte y la comunidad en la mejora de la sostenibilidad.
Entre los pasos a adoptar para conseguir los objetivos del plan de Aena se encuentra el uso de un 100% de electricidad verde de autoconsumo y un 90% de energía verde de climatización en 2030, la reducción en un 9% de la energía consumida por pasajero para 2030, el fomento de nuevos combustibles sostenibles, el despliegue de una flota de vehículos de tierra respetuosos con el medio ambiente y la mejora de la sostenibilidad de la cadena de suministro.
Según cálculos de Aena, el desglose de la inversión durante el periodo se traducirá en unos 485 millones de euros para alcanzar la neutralidad en carbono, 13 millones para fomentar la aviación sostenible y 50 millones para la colaboración con la comunidad y el desarrollo de una cadena de valor sostenible.
Asimismo, Aena ha aprobado la creación del Chief Green Officer, que será asumida por la directora de Innovación, Sostenibilidad y Experiencia de Cliente, Amparo Brea.
