La Audiencia Nacional declara firme la nulidad del ERE de Ryanair

La sentencia es firme después de que ninguna de las partes la haya recurrido esta sentencia en el plazo establecido.

Varios aviones de la compañía Ryanair. - EFE
La Audiencia Nacional ha declarado firme la sentencia que anulaba el expediente de regulación de empleo (ERE) de la aerolínea irlandesa de bajo coste Ryanair en sus bases de Canarias y Girona que afectó a 224 trabajadores después que ninguna de las partes la haya recurrido.

Según la diligencia de ordenación a la que ha tenido acceso este Efe, la sentencia es firme después de que ninguna de las partes la haya recurrido esta sentencia en el plazo legalmente establecido.

La Audiencia Nacional declaró nulo el ERE de Ryanair en Canarias y Girona que afectó a 224 trabajadores al apreciar "abuso de derecho" y obligó a su readmisión de forma inmediata "en las mismas condiciones en que venían desempeñando sus servicios".

Ryanair anunció entonces que decidiría en unas semanas si recurría esta sentencia. La compañía aérea acata la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional que anulaba este ERE y optó por no recurrir.

Ryanair anunció en 2019 un ERE ante la decisión de cerrar las bases de Girona, Tenerife Sur, Lanzarote y Gran Canaria, debido, según la aerolínea, al retraso en las entregas de los Boeing 737-MAX, la ineficiencia de las tres bases insulares, el elevado coste de operaciones y la incertidumbre ante el brexit y su impacto en Canarias.

