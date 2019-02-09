En una carta a sus inversores, Bank of America Merrill Lynch advierte de que la situación en España es "preocupante" y de que el Gobierno vive una "extraordinaria presión".
"El movimiento secesionista es responsable en parte de la aparición del partido de extrema derecha Vox", explican en la misiva, según recoge el diario Expansión.
En cuanto a la manifestación que se producirá este domingo en Colón, a la que acudirán los tres principales partidos de la derecha además de Hogar Social y la Falange española, los economistas que escriben la carta consideran que Pedro Sánchez puede acabar adelantando los comicios electorales.
"Incluso sin Presupuestos, no está claro que las elecciones vayan a ser convocadas. Con elecciones europeas en mayo, vemos complicado unos comicios antes del último trimestre de 2019", explican en la carta.
Esta lectura desde Merrill Lynch viene dada por los últimos movimientos de Abascal, Casado y Rivera, que han endurecido mucho su mensaje sobre Sánchez e incluso han cuestionado su legitimidad.
Aunque España todavía crece a un ritmo decente, la situación fiscal sigue siendo frágil. La vulnerabilidad externa (elevada deuda) de la economía española se mantiene y puede verse afectada por shocks de confianza. Las dinámicas políticas no son beneficiosas para nuevas reformas y el requerido ajuste fiscal, particularmente en pensiones. Mientras, la polarización de los partidos políticos y de los votantes puede llevar a sorprendentes dinámicas políticas en el futuro a corto plazo", arguye el escrito publicado por Expansión.
