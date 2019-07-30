Público
BBVA nombra una nueva responsable de control interno tras su imputación en el caso Villarejo

BBVA ha anunciado este martes el nombramiento de Ana Fernández Manrique como responsable del área de Regulación y Control Interno, un puesto hasta ahora ocupado por Eduardo Arbizu, una persona muy próxima al expresidente de la entidad Francisco González, que sale del banco.

El relevo se produce en pleno escándalo por las relaciones de BBVA con la empresa Cenyt, del excomisario José Villarejo, y un día después de que la Audiencia Nacional haya imputado a la entidad por los delitos de cohecho, descubrimiento y revelación de secretos y corrupción en los negocios.

El banco no hace ningún comentario sobre si existe relación entre los cambios en el organigrama y su investigación interna para esclarecer sus relaciones con Villarejo, pero Eduardo Arbizu fue el responsable jurídico de BBVA desde 2002 hasta diciembre de 2018.

Tras la marcha de Francisco González, Arbizu pasó a ser el responsable de regulación y control interno de BBVA y reportaba directamente al consejo de administración del banco ahora presidido por Carlos Torres Vila.

"Tras una exitosa carrera de prácticamente dos décadas", destaca el banco en un comunicado, Arbizu abandona la entidad y él asegura que "ha sido un honor" y está "muy agradecido de haber formado parte de este gran grupo todos estos años”.

La nueva responsable del área de Regulación y Control Interno, Ana Fernández Manrique, ha sido hasta ahora directora de riesgos no financieros y lleva más de veinticinco años en BBVA, en los ámbitos de finanzas, estrategia y fusiones y adquisiciones, inmobiliario y banca minorista, entre otras.

“Estoy muy ilusionada y quiero agradecer la confianza depositada en mí para afrontar este gran reto”, ha dicho.

