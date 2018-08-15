Constellation Brands, propietario de la cerveza 'Corona', ha llegado a un acuerdo para invertir 5.000 millones de dólares canadienses (3.371 millones de euros) en la adquisición de 104,5 millones de acciones de Canopy Growth, y eleva así al 38% su participación en el productor de marihuana, según informó la multinacional en un comunicado.
En concreto, Constellation Brands pagará 104,5 dólares canadienses por cada título de Canopy, precio que representa una prima del 51,2% sobre el valor marcado por las acciones de la compañía canadiense al cierre de la sesión de este martes.
Esta inversión, "la mayor hasta la fecha en el sector del cannabis", proporcionará a Canopy Growth los fondos necesarios para establecer o adquirir los activos necesarios para impulsar su expansión en los cerca de 30 países con programas de uso medicinal de la marihuana aceptados federalmente.
"Mediante esta inversión, estamos seleccionando a Canopy Growth como nuestro socio exclusivo en el sector del cannabis", declaró Rob Sands, consejero delegado de Constellation Brands, quien destacó la "tremenda oportunidad de crecimiento" que representa este mercado.
Como parte de la transacción, Constellation nombrará a cuatro de los siete miembros del consejo de administración de Canopy Growth, que mantendrá su domicilio en Canadá, así como su actual equipo gestor.
