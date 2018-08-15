El autor del intento de ataque contra el Parlamento británico es un joven de origen sudanés

El hombre detenido este martes después de hacer chocar su vehículo contra las vallas de acceso al Parlamento británico ha sido identificado como Salih Khater, un joven británico de origen sudanés y que al parecer no estaba en el radar de los servicios de Inteligencia, según Reuters y la BBC.

Según la cadena de televisión, el joven, de 29 años, está siendo interrogado en el sur de la capital pero por el momento ha rechazado colaborar. "Se sigue tratando como terrorismo pero el motivo aún se desconoce", ha reconocido una fuente de seguridad europea.

Khater, del que por ahora no hay más detalles y cuya identidad aún no ha sido confirmada por la Policía, sí que era conocido por la Policía local pero no estaba en el radar del MI5 o la Policía antiterrorista, según la BBC.

El incidente se produjo a las 7.37 (hora local) cuando un Ford Fiesta plateado se empotró contra el recinto vallado de Westminster. El conductor fue detenido inmediatamente y trasladado a una comisaría del sur de Londres, donde ha sido interrogado. El suceso se saldó con tres heridos, ninguno de gravedad.



Un aviso de videovigilancia delante de un cibercafé en Birmingham, en cuyo piso superior residía el detenido por el atraque del pasado martes frente al Parlamentl británico, en Londres. REUTERS/Darren Staples

La Policía ha registrado tres direcciones en Birmingham, donde residía Khater, y Nottingham en el marco de la investigación de los hechos.

El hombre habría conducido su vehículo desde Birmimgham la noche previa al suceso. Luego, pasó noventa minutos conduciendo alrededor del barrio de Westminster, antes de atropellar a varios ciclistas y peatones y empotrar su coche contra las barreras de acero y hormigón montadas alrededor del Parlamento.

Según las fuerzas del orden, no hay ningún otro sospechoso en relación con el ataque y no se halló armamento en el vehículo.

Tras el suceso, ocurrido en la mañana de ayer, la Policía dispuso el cierre temporal de la estación de metro de Westminster y prohibió el acceso del tráfico a la zona alrededor del Parlamento.

Agentes de la policía británica junto a las barreras de seguridad que impiden el paso de vehículos al Parlamento británico, en Londres. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Las autoridades dispusieron el año pasado el refuerzo de la seguridad del Parlamento después del atentado perpetrado en marzo de 2017 por un hombre que conducía un vehículo. En ese ataque, Khalid Masood arrolló a varias personas en el puente de Westminster, próximo al Parlamento, donde mató a cuatro personas, para después bajarse y tratar de entrar en el edifico, donde mató con un cuchillo al agente de Policía Keith Palmer.